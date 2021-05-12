Worker for contractor accused of selling Air Force data

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an employee of a Department of Defense contractor and another man have been arrested on suspicion of participating in a scheme to steal and sell sensitive Air Force technical data. Sarfraz Yousuf of Florida is accused of acquiring 1,875 military documents while working for Summit Aerospace. Authorities say he sold the documents to Marc Chavez, a Southern California man accused of illegally reselling the data to customers of his aerospace data firm. Yousuf and Chavez are charged with one count each of theft of government property. It wasn’t immediately known if either man has an attorney.