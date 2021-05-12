Witness: Man angered by Texas deputies in yard killed them

EDEN, Texas (AP) — A witness says a West Texas man accused of fatally shooting two sheriff’s deputies was angry they were in his yard trying to catch a dog that had bitten someone. Officials say Concho County deputies Stephen Jones and Samuel Leonard were killed and city employee Ronnie Winans was injured in the shooting Monday evening in Eden. David Hutchings, a city employee, says the shooting suspect told the deputies to get off his property and said that he would shoot them before opening fire. Jeffrey Nicholas has been jailed in nearby Tom Green County on two charges of capital murder.