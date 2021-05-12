Virus stifles Muslims’ Eid al-Fitr celebrations for 2nd year

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Muslims are celebrating Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year as the COVID-19 pandemic again forces mosque closings and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Ramadan. Indonesia banned the traditional Eid homecoming for a second year, fearing another virus spike linked to a major public holiday. Indonesia also urged people to pray from home and mosques in the higher-risk areas were closed to worship. In the capital, malls, restaurants and leisure destinations must shut. One resident said the pandemic had changed everything: “Eid is not a grand event anymore.”