US looking at how to weed out extremists in law enforcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Justice Department is looking into how it can weed out any extremists from within federal law enforcement following the arrest of current and former law enforcement officers involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Garland told the Senate at a hearing Wednesday on domestic extremism that the Justice Department has begun a review of its vetting procedures. He described the review as in its early stages and complicated by the need to avoid violating the First Amendment rights of Justice Department employees.