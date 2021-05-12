Sheriff: Florida man arrested after remains found in yard

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man faces homicide charges after investigators following up on a tip about a missing woman found human remains buried in his backyard. The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that they’re working to identify the remains found in the yard of 60-year-old Johnny Edwards Malisham. A tipster told the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama on Sunday that Malisham killed 60-year-old Cynthia Hoover and buried her body under a burn pit in his yard. Santa Rosa County officials began digging and found remains. Hoover was last seen March 8. Her ransacked car was found on Interstate 10 two days later.