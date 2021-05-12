Red Cross warns that coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The International Federation of the Red Cross says coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia with over 5.9 million new confirmed infections over the past two weeks. That’s more than in all other regions of the world combined. It warns that the surge is pushing hospitals and health systems to the brink of collapse. It says seven out of 10 countries globally that are doubling their infection numbers the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific. It’s calling for regional support with more medical equipment, prevention efforts and urgent access to vaccines. It says vaccination campaigns in Asia are hampered by shortages, hesitancy and the costly logistics of reaching many areas.