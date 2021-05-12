Skip to Content

Prosecutors shelves probe of gang rape that shocked Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s prosecutors says they have shelved their months-long investigation into an alleged 2014 gang rape of a 17-year-old girl by young men from wealthy families at a luxury Cairo hotel, for lack of evidence. The case shocked Egypt’s conservative society when it was revealed last year by a social media account that tracks alleged sexual assaults in the country. Prosecutors say evidence collected during their nearly nine-month-investigation were not enough to refer the case to a criminal court. They have ordered the release of four suspects in the case. The probe could be reopened if new evidence emerge.

