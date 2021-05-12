Officials give Congress few answers on Afghanistan pullout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense department officials are providing few solid answers as frustrated lawmakers seek details on how the United States will keep the terrorist threat from reemerging in Afghanistan after American and coalition troops leave later this year. The officials say discussions and negotiations are continuing on almost every aspect of the pullout. That includes post-withdrawal security of Afghanistan, the training of Afghan troops, intelligence collection, protections for Afghans who have helped coalition troops, and the potential for a U.S. diplomatic presence in the nation. The defense officials faced persistent questions Wednesday from members of the House Armed Services Committee about how the U.S. will monitor terrorists when American troops are no longer in Afghanistan.