New details emerge in fatal shootings of California police

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As two police departments in California mourn the loss of officers who were shot and killed, new details have emerged about the violence that occurred during a week meant to honor law enforcement nationwide. Detective Lucas “Luca” Benedetti was killed while serving a search warrant in the central California city of San Luis Obispo on Monday. Officer Jimmy Inn was fatally shot Tuesday in the Northern California city of Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call. The shootings happened during National Police Week. It’s an annual event to honor law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.