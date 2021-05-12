Jenner’s claim she didn’t vote at odds with LA county record

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner wants to be governor of California but she took a pass on voting on some of the state’s most critical issues last year, from worker rights to taxes and affordable housing. Or did she? Jenner’s latest example of muddled campaign messaging came when she told CNN she didn’t vote, for president or down ballot measures. The interview broadcast Tuesday. But Los Angeles County election records show she did vote. Jenner’s campaign says she voted by mail on some “local issues.” It’s not clear if that included propositions. Jenner is running in the expected recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.