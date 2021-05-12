Internal emails reveal WHO knew of sex abuse claims in Congo

BENI, Congo (AP) — When Shekinah was working as a nurse’s aide in northeastern Congo in January 2019, she said, a World Health Organization doctor offered her a job investigating Ebola cases at double her previous salary _ in exchange for sex. Shekinah said the WHO doctor who gave her the job made the same offer to several of her friends. After facing allegations that some of its unnamed staffers were involved in sexual abuse in Congo, WHO leaders said they had no further details. But an AP investigation has found that senior WHO management was not only informed of alleged sexual misconduct in 2019, but was asked how to handle it.