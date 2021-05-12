EXPLAINER: With bankruptcy tossed, what’s next for the NRA?

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has rejected the National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy bid, blocking its plan to reincorporate in Texas. Now the gun rights group is back to fighting New York regulators in a lawsuit that threatens to put it out of business. A federal bankruptcy judge in Dallas dismissed the NRA’s case on Tuesday. He ruled that the organization’s leadership sought Chapter 11 protection in bad faith to o gain an “unfair advantage” in its fight with New York Attorney General Letitia James. The Associated Press explains what that means for the NRA and the United States’ long-running battle over guns.