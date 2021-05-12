EU lawmakers to return to Strasbourg after more than a year

BRUSSELS (AP) — European lawmakers are planning to return to Strasbourg for their June plenary session as the coronavirus situation improves. It will be the first plenary session held in the eastern French city in more than a year. Previous sessions planned in Strasbourg have been held remotely because of the dangers posed by traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic. The June session is expected to take place in a hybrid format. European Parliament deputy spokesperson Delphine Colard said however Wednesday that the return to Strasbourg remains conditional on the health situation.