Brooklyn man gets 20 years in prison in subway terror case

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Brooklyn man to 20 years in prison for pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group and encouraging deadly “lone-wolf” attacks in New York City’s subways. U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald sentenced Zachary Clark on Wednesday. Clark pleaded guilty in August to attempting to provide support to the Islamic State of Iraq group. The 20-year sentence was the maximum. Prosecutors requested it, saying he posted maps and images of the subway system online and encouraged attacks by other Islamic State supporters. Clark told the judge that saying he was sorry would be a great understatement.