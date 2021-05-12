Global stocks higher after Wall St falls on inflation fears

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock prices are mostly higher as investors look ahead to U.S. data they worry will show inflation picking up. London, Frankfurt and Shanghai advanced while Tokyo declined. Wall Street futures declined after the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.9% amid concern inflation might accelerate, hampering an economic recovery and dragging on share prices. Investor concern is increasing after prices rose for industrial materials including copper and crude oil. The Federal Reserve has said the U.S. economy will be allowed to “run hot” to ensure a recovery is established. Despite that, investors worry central banks might feel pressure to pull back stimulus.