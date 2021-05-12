Andrew McCarthy taps into 80’s nostalgia with new memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew McCarthy admits he “fled” from his shaggy-haired 1980’s persona and didn’t look back for decades. But time has put a soft filter on that era for the actor and he’s ready to reflect on his early days as a movie star in his new memoir, “Brat: An 80’s Story,” which debuts this week. Now a TV director, acclaimed travel writer, and best-selling author, McCarthy decided it was the right time to look back on his early life in acting and share stories about his adventures in Hollywood, complicated family relationships, addiction and recovery.