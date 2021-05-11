US casinos match best quarter ever; post-COVID hopes rise

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — America’s commercial casinos matched their best quarter ever in the first three months of this year, as customers continued returning amid the COVID-19 pandemic and internet and sports betting money helped boost revenue numbers. Figures released Tuesday by the American Gaming Association show the nation’s commercial casinos took in over $11.1 billion in the first quarter of this year. That matched the industry’s best quarter in history, the third quarter of 2019. The figures do not include tribal casinos. The CEO of Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort says people are becoming more comfortable with visiting casinos in person as vaccinations increase.