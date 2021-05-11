UN: Bodies of 10 Europe-bound migrants wash up in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. migration official says at least 10 bodies of Europe-bound migrants have washed up ashore in western Libya. The official says the bodies were found on Tuesday near the western Libyan towns of Zuwara and Garaboli. They are believed to be migrants who drowned this week while trying to reach Europe. A boat carrying over 65 migrants capsized off Libya on Monday, leaving at least two dozen presumed dead. That followed the death Sunday of five people, including a woman and a child, after their boat capsized. The disasters were the latest in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.