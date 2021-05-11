Turkish soldier killed, 4 hurt in attack in Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says a rocket attack on a Turkish military supply convoy in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province has killed one soldier and wounded four others. A ministry statement said Tuesday that the Turkish forces retaliated to Monday’s the attack by firing on targets they identified in the region. It did not say who was responsible for the attack. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group, said a roadside bomb exploded when a Turkish convoy of seven vehicles was passing on a road between the border crossing point of Bab al-Hawa and the Syrian border village of Kfar Lousin.