Thailand urged not to repatriate reporters who fled Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — Rights organizations and reporters’ groups are urging Thai authorities not to repatriate three journalists who fled to Thailand from military-run Myanmar, saying they would face arrest and possible physical harm. The journalists work for the Democratic Voice of Burma, an online and broadcast news agency, their editor says. The three, along with two activists, were arrested Sunday in the northern province of Chiang Mai during a random search by police and were charged with illegal entry into Thailand. All five pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a Chiang Mai court. A Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson says authorities are looking for a humanitarian resolution of the case.