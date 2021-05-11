Scores of dead bodies found floating in India’s Ganges River

NEW DELHI (AP) — Scores of dead bodies have been found floating down the Ganges River in eastern India as the country battles a ferocious surge in coronavirus infections. Authorities say they haven’t yet determined the cause of death. Health officials working through the night Monday in Bihar state retrieved 71 bodies. Images on social media of the bodies in the river prompted outrage and speculation that they died from COVID-19. Authorities performed post mortems on Tuesday but said they could not confirm the cause of death due to decomposition of the bodies. More corpses were found floating in the river on Tuesday in neighboring Uttar Pradesh state. India confirmed nearly 390,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including more than 3,800 deaths.