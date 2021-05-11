Registration opens for hopefuls in Iran’s presidential vote

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has opened registration for potential candidates in the country’s June presidential election. That kicks off the race as uncertainty looms over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers and tensions remain high with the West. President Hassan Rouhani can’t run again due to term limits after serving two four-year terms. He helped Tehran enter the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Talks in Vienna on Tehran and the U.S. rejoining the deal haven’t yet produced any results. There’s no immediate favorite amid rumors of potential candidacies by many. A public crushed by sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic appears to have little interest in the vote.