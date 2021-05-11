Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s acting defense secretary during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is defending his response to the attack. Christopher Miller plans to tell Congress on Wednesday that he was concerned that sending troops to the Capitol would fan fears of a military coup. He also feared that an aggressive military response could cause a repeat of the deadly Kent State shootings. That’s according to a copy of his prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press. The National Guard was called into action after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to try and stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election win.