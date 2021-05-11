Parents sue fraternity over pledge’s death in alleged hazing

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The parents of a 20-year-old fraternity pledge who died from alcohol poisoning after an alleged hazing ritual in March have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the fraternity and several of its members. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Stone Foltz was joining a fraternity at Bowling Green State University when he and other pledges were blindfolded and forced to drink an entire bottle of alcohol. It says he was taken back to his apartment, where a roommate found him unconscious. He died three days later. Eight current or former fraternity members have been indicted on criminal charges. The university has banned that fraternity.