‘Monster’: 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former nursing assistant has been sentenced to seven consecutive terms of life in prison for injecting seven elderly veterans with fatal doses of insulin. Reta Mays was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Mays didn’t say why she did it before being sentenced on seven counts of second-degree murder. She pleaded guilty to giving the unprescribed insulin injections at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. Mays worked overnight shifts at the northern West Virginia hospital between 2017 and 2018. Mays has a history of mental health issues, but Judge Thomas Kleeh told Mays she knew what she was doing and called her a monster.