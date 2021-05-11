Millennial Money: A flashy credit card may not fit you best

When it comes to picking a credit card, you may believe a card is right for you simply because you’ve heard of the bank that issues it or someone you know carries the card. And while there are times when the brand or familiarity is important, it’s more useful to evaluate a card’s features and drawbacks, plus determine how that card fits in with the ones you already have. Depending on the perks you want and the cards you can qualify for, the right card for you may be one you’ve never heard of before.