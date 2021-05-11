Italy navy: Turkish, Italian fishing boats involved in clash

ROME (AP) — The Italian navy says Turkish fishing boats north of Cyprus launched stones and smoke bombs at two Italian vessels. The navy described the incident Tuesday morning as an “interaction” between an unspecified number of Turkish and Italian fishing boats. It said the Turkish vessels carried out close maneuvers toward the Italian vessels, slightly damaging one of them. According to the navy, an Italian helicopter aboard a frigate 35 miles (about 55 kilometers) away during NATO operations was dispatched to the scene. A Turkish coast guard motorboat also went to the scene and that the Turkish fishing boats were “induced” to cease the action. Neither Turkish nor Cypriot officials made immediate comment.