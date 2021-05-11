Iran rejects US claim that speedboats sparked encounter

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard has rejected the United States Navy’s claim that Iranian speedboats maneuvered too close in the Strait of Hormuz and sparked a tense encounter in the already sensitive region. In a statement Tuesday, the Revolutionary Guard said the U.S.’s presence was illegal. The Guard’s account says the IRGC navy warned seven U.S. vessels to stop “unprofessional behavior” such as helicopter hovering and “provocative and aimless shooting.” The U.S. Navy says it was responding to the sudden approach of 13 Iranian speedboats to U.S. Navy vessels, prompting personnel aboard a Coast Guard cutter to fire warning shots.