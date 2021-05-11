Greece offers reward for arrests in ‘barbaric’ home invasion

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have taken the rare step of offering a cash reward for information leading to arrests for a “barbaric” home invasion on the outskirts of Athens in which burglars strangled a young mother next to her 11-month-old baby. The minister responsible for public order, Michalis Chrisochoidis described Tuesday’s killing as “particularly heinous,” and the government announced a 300,000-euro ($365,000) reward. Police said the victim was a British national married to a Greek.