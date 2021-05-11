Ex-Mauritania leader under house arrest on corruption charge

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (AP) — Authorities have placed former Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz under house arrest. The decision announced Tuesday comes as authorities investigate allegations of corruption, embezzlement and money laundering made against the West African country’s former leader. Aziz has called the charges against him illegal, citing immunity as a former head of state. The 65-year-old former head of state will only be able to leave his Nouakchott home to pray or seek medical care. All requests must be approved by judges.