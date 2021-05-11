Egypt plans Suez Canal expansion after vessel was grounded

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has announced plans to widen and deepen the southern part of the Suez Canal where a hulking vessel ran aground and closed off the crucial waterway in March. The plan includes widening the canal’s southernmost stretch by about 40 meters (yards) to the east. It also includes a 10-kilometer-long extension of a second lane of the waterway that opened in 2015. That would bring the double-lane stretch of the canal to 82 kilometers, or 60 miles, allowing more vessels to pass through the canal. The Ever Given had ran aground a single-lane stretch of the canal on March 23 before it was extracted six days later.