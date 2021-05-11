Alleged serial killer faces death penalty trial in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jury selection is underway in the death penalty trial of an alleged serial killer accused of kidnapping and killing an Oklahoma woman more than 20 years ago. The Oklahoman newspaper says jury selection began Monday in the trial for 61-year-old William Lewis Reece. Oklahoma County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Reece is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the disappearance and death of Tiffany Johnston. The 19-year-old was abducted from a car wash in Bethany in 1997. A Texas Ranger testified during a preliminary hearing in 2017 that Reece acknowledged killing Johnston. He’s also suspected of killing a woman and two girls in Texas in 1997.