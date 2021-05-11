Actor Seth Rogen to tell stories in his own Stitcher podcast

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Seth Rogen is the latest to jump into the podcast world. He’s making a series for the Stitcher podcast company where he interviews people with unusual stories to tell. Each episode features someone now, from a person who had a near-death experience with a grizzly bear to another who had a life-altering celebrity encounter. Rogen will also interview some of his favorite musicians, actors and comics about their creative process. His podcast doesn’t have a name or release date yet, but is expected by the end of the year. Stitcher is a subsidiary of SiriusXM satellite radio, which announced the new podcast on Tuesday.