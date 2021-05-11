2 California police officers fatally shot within 24 hours

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say two California police officers were shot and killed and a third was wounded within 24 hours this week in two separate incidents. Police say Officer Jimmy Inn in the Northern California city of Stockton was fatally shot Tuesday morning. A male suspect was also shot and killed in the incident. In San Luis Obispo, a central California city about 250 miles south of Stockton, Detective Lucas “Luca” Benedetti was shot and killed while serving a search warrant Monday evening. Detective Steve Orozco was injured in the shooting. He was released from a hospital and is expected to recover from his wounds. The gunman in that incident fatally shot himself.