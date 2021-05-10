US trashes unwanted gear in Afghanistan to be sold as scrap

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — As the U.S. military packs up to leave Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war, it is trashing tons of equipment and selling it as scrap. Junkyards in villages outside America’s largest base of Bagram are brimming with twisted hunks of metal and sliced-up fire hose. The massive logistics undertaking sees troops sorting what is being flown back to the U.S., what is being given to the Afghan army, and what is being trashed. Broken equipment is destroyed to ensure it doesn’t fall into the hands of militants. But scrap sellers around Bagram see the process as an infuriating waste.