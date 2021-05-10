Skip to Content

UK lawyer fined for defying Heathrow court ruling embargo

LONDON (AP) — A British lawyer and climate campaigner has been fined 5,000 pounds ($7,070) after being convicted of contempt of court for a tweet which broke an embargo on a U.K. Supreme Court judgment over Heathrow Airport’s expansion. Tim Crosland, a director of an environmental campaign group, revealed on social media the court ruling on Heathrow Airport’s proposed third runway a day before it was made public in December. He said that he broke the embargo deliberately as “an act of civil disobedience” to protest the court’s ruling that a planned third runway at Heathrow was legal. Three Supreme Court justices found Crosland in contempt of court for his “deliberate and calculated breaches of the embargo.”

