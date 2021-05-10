Tortoise movers sue Florida for $500,000 in license dispute

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A lawsuit filed against Florida’s wildlife commission claims the agency wrongfully revoked a company’s permit to relocate gopher tortoises. It claims the agency failed to follow due process when it revoked licenses allowing Drew Keiser and John Wilson to relocate tortoises, which are listed as threatened and must be relocated prior to land development. They’re accused of failing to report dead tortoises, overstocking pens for the tortoises and not maintaining a pen that was in disrepair. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reinstated the licenses less than three weeks later, but the lawsuit seeks seeks at least $500,000 in damages.