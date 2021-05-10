Spain: Expert warns that virus surge could follow parties

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s top coronavirus expert has delivered a stern warning to citizens who are acting as if the pandemic has ended now that the government has relaxed measures against the spread of contagion amid an accelerating rollout of vaccines. Scenes of revelers partying in mass over the past weekend, in many cases without social distancing or masks, have infuriated many, including health workers, and created a new political quarrel. Fernando Simón said that he was unable to predict how the contagion rate would evolve but that he expected that new infections would hit harder people under 60 years who are largely not immunized against the virus.