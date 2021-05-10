Prosecutors: Missouri man wrongly convicted of triple murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors are calling for the release of a Kansas City, Missouri man who has spent more than 40 years in prison for a triple murder that the prosecutors concluded he didn’t commit. The Kansas City Star reports that a letter released Monday shows overwhelming support for the release of 62-year-old Kevin Strickland. The letter became public after his attorneys filed a petition urging the Missouri Supreme Court to free him immediately. In the letter, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and her chief deputy said the evidence used to convict Strickland as a teenager in 1979 has since been “eviscerated.” A faulty witness identification has been blamed.