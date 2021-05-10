Chinese safari park conceals escape of leopards for 1 week

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in eastern China are hunting for the last of three leopards that escaped from a safari park, which is facing strong public criticism for concealing the breakout for nearly a week. Officials say the leopards escaped from Hangzhou Safari Park on April 19 during a handover between zookeepers due to a lapse in operating procedures. They say police received calls that leopards were spotted last Thursday and Friday but the safari park denied any had escaped. The officials say the safari park failed to report the escape because it feared that a public announcement would severely reduce the number of visitors to the park over China’s five-day Labor Day holidays.