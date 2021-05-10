IOC’s Thomas Bach cancels Japan trip because of virus cases

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach has canceled a trip to Japan because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country. Bach was to visit Hiroshima next Monday and meet the torch relay and then probably travel to Tokyo but a state of emergency in the capital and other parts of the country has been extended until May 31. The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee says Bach’s visit would be made “as soon a possible.” The postponement is an embarrassment to the IOC and local organizers with the Olympics opening in just over 10 weeks. They have repeatedly said the Olympics will not be canceled and will open on July 23.