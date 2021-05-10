France honors Paris teacher who saved jogger’s life

PARIS (AP) — The French government has given a medal to a math teacher and volunteer firefighter who used CPR to save the life of a jogger in a Paris park. The gesture has drawn national attention to the importance of first aid training. The jogger’s wife is Paris-based Associated Press journalist Lori Hinnant, who helped identify the anonymous rescuer by putting up thank-you signs in Monceau Park. Multiple passersby intervened when he collapsed. Marion Dehecq, a 24-year-old math teacher who works as a volunteer firefighter a few days a month, performed CPR until paramedics arrived.