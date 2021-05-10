Detroit police chief plans retirement, may discuss future

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police Chief James Craig is announcing his retirement as head of the city’s police department and may discuss future plans that could include a run for political office. Craig was scheduled to speak at a news conference Monday afternoon. The Detroit native was hired in 2013 by an emergency manager after the state assumed control of the financially broken city. Craig, who is Black, immediately set out to restore residents’ confidence in the department that had a history of civil rights abuses by officers against Detroit’s mostly Black population. Detroit had about a dozen police chiefs since the early 1990s and five in the five years before Craig was hired.