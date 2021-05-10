David Attenborough to address leaders at UN climate summit

LONDON (AP) — Veteran British broadcaster David Attenborough has been appointed the “people’s advocate” at the U.N. global climate summit this year, where he is expected to address political leaders about the need for urgent action to tackle the “crippling” threat of climate change. The 95-year-old is best known for his documentaries on the natural world such as “Planet Earth.” He said the coronavirus pandemic has shown how crucial it is to secure international agreements to solve worldwide problems. Britain is hosting the U.N. COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. As part of his role, Attenborough is also expected speak at the G-7 leaders’ summit in Cornwall, southwestern England, next month.