Global shares mixed as US jobs data ease inflation worries

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed after a disappointing U.S. jobs report signaled to investors that interest rates will likely stay low. Shares fell in France and Germany while London was higher. In Asia, benchmarks were mostly higher. Investors are watching for U.S. inflation and retail sales data. The weak jobs number released Friday lifted markets because it suggests the economy is still in recovery mode. That bolsters the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low. The S&P 500 index rose 0.7%, its third straight gain. It topped its previous all time high, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which gained 0.7%.