AGs urge Facebook to drop ‘Instagram for kids’ proposal

Attorneys general from across the U.S. have written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg urging him to drop company plans for a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13. The attorneys general say they’re concerned about social media’s effects on the physical and emotional well-being of children. That includes the potential for increased cyberbullying, possible vulnerability to online predators, and what they called Facebook’s “checkered record” in protecting children on its platforms. Facebook in a statement Monday said it’s just exploring Instagram for kids and would make every effort to protect children and would not show advertising on such a platform.