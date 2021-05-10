Afghan Taliban announce 3-day cease-fire for Muslim holiday

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban have announced a three-day cease-fire for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The cease-fire would begin on either Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the sighting of the new moon that determines the start of the holiday. The announcement comes amid heightened violence in the country and follows a brutal attack on a girls’ school on Saturday in Kabul that killed as many 60 people, most of them students. The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack, which occurred in a mostly Shiite neighborhood where past attacks have been carried out by the local Islamic State affiliate.