Bystanders stop man who stabbed 4 at New Zealand supermarket

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Shoppers and staff at a New Zealand supermarket were being praised for their bravery after authorities said they managed to stop a frenzied man from hurting others after he stabbed four people in a random attack, severely wounding three of them. Police said the suspect was also injured in the attack at a Countdown supermarket in the city of Dunedin and was being treated for his wounds under police guard. Two of the injured victims were supermarket staff members. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said police didn’t have any evidence to suggest the motive for the attack was domestic terrorism.