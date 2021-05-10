3 Portuguese immigration officials imprisoned over killing

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A court has sentenced three Portuguese immigration inspectors to between nine and seven years in prison for the killing of a Ukrainian immigrant who was in custody at Lisbon airport. The three inspectors were convicted of grievous bodily harm, which a former senior immigration official said amounted to torture, leading to the 40-year-old man’s death. Two of the men received nine-year prison sentences and another got seven years. The Lisbon court found Monday that the inspectors kicked and beat the handcuffed man with batons, breaking his ribs and causing death by asphyxiation. The man entered Portugal without a visa and refused to board a repatriation flight.