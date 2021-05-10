2 plead guilty in case highlighting China’s online control

BEIJING (AP) — Two amateur computer coders have pleaded guilty to “stirring up trouble and picking quarrels” in a case that highlighted a growing Chinese government crackdown on online activity. Chen Mei, 28, and Cai Wei, 27, created an online archive that stored articles that had been censored from the Chinese internet, and an accompanying forum that allowed people to discuss them anonymously. Family and friends thought that what got them in trouble with the authorities was their cache of articles about the COVID-19 pandemic. In court Tuesday, prosecutors zeroed in on the forum accompanying the archive and said Cai was responsible for building a website that had insulted the government, and Chen had paid for it.